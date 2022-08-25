First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kaman worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kaman by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaman by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kaman by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $940.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

