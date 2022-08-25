First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAYN opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Haynes International Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.