First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $128,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

