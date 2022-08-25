First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.