First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 268.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 94,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

