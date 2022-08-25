First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of Regis worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Regis by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGS stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

