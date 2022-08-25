First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

