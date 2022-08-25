First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 84,570 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.40 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

