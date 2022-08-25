First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

First Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,757. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

