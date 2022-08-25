First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

