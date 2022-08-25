Financial Comparison: Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) and Its Competitors

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.87% -0.11% -1.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.92 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.18

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2128 2349 95 2.38

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 141.75%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

