FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $12.01. FIGS shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 141,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

FIGS Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

