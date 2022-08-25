FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $12.01. FIGS shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 141,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

FIGS Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

