FibSWAP DEx Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About FibSWAP DEx

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FibSWAP DEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FibSWAP DEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

