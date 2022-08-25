Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0914

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $68.17 million and $8.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00078431 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

