Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE AGM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

