Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,270 shares of company stock worth $356,282. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

