Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 4.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,916. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

