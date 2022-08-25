Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $20,782,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.13. 196,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $451.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

