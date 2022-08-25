F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 205,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.
F45 Training Stock Performance
F45 Training stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F45 Training by 137.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5,812.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
