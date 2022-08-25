EYES Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. EYES Protocol has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
EYES Protocol Coin Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.
EYES Protocol Coin Trading
