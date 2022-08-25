EYES Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. EYES Protocol has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

