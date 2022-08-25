Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 982,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 553,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Get Rating

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

