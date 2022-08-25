extraDNA One Day Volume Reaches $38,284.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $43,191.26 and approximately $38,284.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.05 or 1.00052728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00229101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00143840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00238369 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056512 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

