Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

EXPD stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

