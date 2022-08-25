Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head-To-Head Review

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.88 $4.34 million $0.40 19.68 Intel $79.02 billion 1.76 $19.87 billion $4.67 7.25

Analyst Recommendations

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Intel 9 10 4 0 1.78

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. Intel has a consensus price target of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Intel.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 13.14% 29.15% 20.04% Intel 26.03% 16.65% 9.50%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Intel on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.