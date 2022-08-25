EverRise Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. EverRise has a total market cap of $40.87 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00043075 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

