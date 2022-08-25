Everipedia Market Cap Tops $59.69 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $59.69 million and $2.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

