Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,498. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.