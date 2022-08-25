Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Univest Sec cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euroseas in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euroseas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $171.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Euroseas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

