Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.87

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 14066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
