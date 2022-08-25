EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $327.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $983,752.10 and $327.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00237548 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,631,926,301 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

