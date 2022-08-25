ETHPad Market Capitalization Achieves $928,025.07 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $928,025.07 and $4,168.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.
ETHPad Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
