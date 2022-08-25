Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $265.43 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

