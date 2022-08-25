Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $41.41 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

