Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $3.01 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00014085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $96.32 million and approximately $639,470.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.99 or 0.07765935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00166494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00264245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00705299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00612735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.