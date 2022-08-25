Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

