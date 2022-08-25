Equitable Trust Co. Sells 7,765 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,598. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

