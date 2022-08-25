Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,912 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $721,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 137,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

ABT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 84,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

