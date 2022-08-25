Equitable Trust Co. Sells 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864,980. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.