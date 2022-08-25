Equitable Trust Co. Sells 10,932 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

