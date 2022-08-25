Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,340 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

ADSK stock traded up $7.81 on Thursday, reaching $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,274. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

