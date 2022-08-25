Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $202.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

