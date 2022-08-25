Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.25. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.