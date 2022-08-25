Equitable Trust Co. Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,972. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

