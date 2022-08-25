Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Enstar Group worth $53,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enstar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $187.81 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

