Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.37. Energous shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 161,180 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 84.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,641 shares of company stock valued at $66,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.