Enecuum Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $132,244.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,433,447 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

