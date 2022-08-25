Elysian (ELS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $218,413.00

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $218,413.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

ELS is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

