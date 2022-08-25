ELTCOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,575.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $24,544.46 and approximately $14,575.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

