Elrond Price Tops $57.64 (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $57.64 or 0.00266988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $50.46 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00107069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,046,955 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

