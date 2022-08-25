ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, ELONGATE has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market cap of $5.76 million and $30,271.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00763883 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015896 BTC.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.